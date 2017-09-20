Kate Adie is keynote speaker at EY Malta’s annual attractiveness event

BBC chief news correspondent Kate Adie is one of the keynote speakers at EY Malta’s Annual Attractiveness event to be held on October 25 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre.

The annual event is expected to attract over 700 public and private sector leaders and international investors. This year’s theme is ‘Thinking without the box: disruption, technology and FDI’ and aims to explore how government and businesses will harness the power of disruptive innovation to be the disruptor rather than the disrupted.

Kate Adie is one of the first British women sending despatches from danger zones around the world. She is also the long-serving presenter of Radio 4’s From Our Own Correspondent and a presenter or contributor to many other radio and television programmes.

As a television news correspondent, Kate’s memorable assignments include the two Gulf Wars, four years of war in the Balkans, the final NATO intervention in Kosovo and elections in 2000; the SAS lifting of the Iran Embassy Siege in London, the Bologna railway station bombing and the Tiananmen Square protest in Beijing in 1989.

She carried out numerous assignments in Northern Ireland throughout "The Troubles" as well as reporting on the referendum to ratify the Good Friday Agreement. She covered the Lockerbie bombing and reported from Libya after the London Embassy siege of 1984, and many times thereafter, including the bombing of Tripoli by the US in 1986. She also covered the Rwandan Genocide and the British military intervention in the Sierra Leone Civil War.

She has served as a judge for the Orange Prize for Fiction, now the Bailey’s, and the Whitbread, now the Costa Prize, and recently, the RSL Ondaatje Prize. Kate has also served as a trustee of the Imperial War Museum and is a trustee of Sunderland Football Foundation. Kate has honorary degrees from universities including Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Cardiff and St Andrews and is Honorary Professor of Journalism at Sunderland University.