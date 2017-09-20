Karol Aquilina denies he will give up parliamentary seat and become PN general secretary

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina, president of the PN Administrative Council, has hit out at claims that he is ready to give up his seat in parliament in exchange for the post of party general secretary, and substantial cash.

Dr Aquilina said in a Facebook post that he had never been asked to give up his seat.

Nor was he involved in any way in talks for new PN leader Adrian Delia to be given a seat in Parliament.

Furthermore, over the years, he had had several opportunities to become PN general secretary, and he always turned them down because he was not interested.

"I have no ambition or interest to become general secretary," he said.

He urged all those spreading rumours about him to stop.