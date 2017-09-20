Advert
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 15:50

Hunters complain of two weights, two measures

Photo: FKNK

Photo: FKNK

Hunters have protested against the taking by Birdlife, of a flamingo that landed in Għadira Bay yesterday.

In a statement this afternoon, they said it was illegal for anyone to be in possession of a protected bird species.

But Birdlife captured and took possession of the flamingo, which landed in Għadira Bay to rest and not because it was wounded, in beach of the law.

The hunters’ federation (FKNK) asked where was the Wild Birds Regulation Unit, whose personnel would have reacted instantly had the capturer been a hunter or trapper.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sliema roof caves in after crane drops...

  2. Air Malta introduces cheap fares, hives...

  3. Delia’s obstacle course to make it to...

  4. Complex casual election route looks...

  5. Ryanair publishes list of cancelled...

  6. Would you give up your driving licence...

  7. Man charged with raping girl who sought...

  8. Stolen church items found after tip-off...

  9. Leaving car window open among most...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed