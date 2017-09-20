Hunters complain of two weights, two measures

Photo: FKNK

Hunters have protested against the taking by Birdlife, of a flamingo that landed in Għadira Bay yesterday.

In a statement this afternoon, they said it was illegal for anyone to be in possession of a protected bird species.

But Birdlife captured and took possession of the flamingo, which landed in Għadira Bay to rest and not because it was wounded, in beach of the law.

The hunters’ federation (FKNK) asked where was the Wild Birds Regulation Unit, whose personnel would have reacted instantly had the capturer been a hunter or trapper.