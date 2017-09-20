Complex casual election route looks likely for Delia

Ivan Bartolo has reportedly refused to relinquish his parliamentary seat. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Talks on the parliamentary co-option of newly elected Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia have yielded no results yet, with Ivan Bartolo being the latest MP refusing to relinquish his seat.

Consequently, it seems likely that Dr Delia’s initial plan to avoid the rather complicated casual election route is the only option open to him if he is also to become Opposition leader.

PN sources told the Times of Malta that, in that eventuality, Gozitan MP Frederick Azzopardi is likely to be the one approached by the leadership to make way. Mr Azzopardi, a veteran MP, had initially decided not to seek re-election at the last general election, but was then persuaded to do so.

The sources added that, after Monday’s failed attempt to persuade Maria Deguara to resign from Parliament, Mr Bartolo, a former mayor of Mosta, was yesterday invited for talks at MP Clyde Puli’s home in Qormi. Mr Puli backed Dr Delia in his leadership bid.

A resignation by an MP would automatically trigger a casual election

However, Mr Bartolo refused to budge and insisted his parliamentary seat was not on offer.

Both Mr Bartolo and Dr Deguara had been identified for the simple reason that, under Maltese electoral laws, the easiest way to be co-opted to Parliament is to fill the seat vacated by an MP elected through a casual election.

Though there are two other Nationalist MPs who were also elected by casual election – Karol Aquilina and David Stellini – they have already made it amply clear their seat is not on offer.

The road is also blocked in the case of Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia, who also made it through a casual election, but on the PN ticket as part of the Forza Nazzjonali coalition.

This was confirmed by outgoing PD leader Marlene Farrugia, who told this newspaper Dr Delia would not get a seat from the PD.

Thus the likelihood is that an MP will have to resign so Dr Delia can then be co-opted. A resignation by an MP would automatically trigger a casual election, in which case the PN would have to persuade all eligible candidates, including those from the PD, not to throw their names in the hat.

If this plan fails, the next option will be to persuade the candidate elected through the casual election to give up his or her seat. There is also the remote possibility that none of the candidates contesting the casual election will obtain at least half of the quota, which is the required threshold by law for winning the seat that is up for grabs.

In that case, co-option would automatically be triggered.