Alfred Sant asks European Commission about action against Ryanair

Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant has submitted an urgent request to the European Commission to state what actions it was preparing against Ryanair following its mass flight cancellations.

Ryanair has announced that it will cancel 40 to 50 flights a day until the end of October. It is calculated that this will have an impact on circa 400,000 passengers.

“Based on the dominant position that Ryanair has acquired in the last years over a huge number of air traffic routes in Europe, as well as the way the referred mass cancellation policy will impact various member states of the EU, what kind of action is the European Commission preparing to take towards Ryanair?" asked the Maltese MEP.

Ryanair has informed 400,000 passengers that their flights have been cancelled after admitting to a ‘mess-up’ on pilot rostering.