Watch: Napoli maintain perfect record in style at Lazio

Three goals in five second-half minutes helped fire Napoli to the top of the Serie A table with a 4-1 win at Lazio.

The hosts were leading after half an hour when Ciro Immobile jinked his way to the byline and pulled the ball back for Stefan de Vrij to sweep home.

But nine minutes after the break Kalidou Koulibaly hauled Napoli back in it when he swept home after Lazio failed to clear a corner.

Two minutes later Jose Callejon fired the visitors into the lead and in the 59th minute a long-range drive from Dries Mertens left Lazio stunned.

Jorginho added the fourth with a penalty in injury time.

Napoli lead Juventus on goal difference after they too made it a perfect five wins out of five so far this season.

Mario Mandzukic fired the reigning champions to a 1-0 victory over fierce rivals Fiorentina in Turin.

Milan needed a penalty in each half to see off SPAL 2-0.

Alfred Gomis felled Nikola Kalinic for the first spot-kick, which Ricardo Rodriguez tucked away after 25 minutes.

Franck Kessie converted the second just after the hour mark after he had been brought down by Felipe.

Atalanta made short work of lowly Crotone with a thumping 5-1 victory.

Andrea Petagna tapped in Josip Ilicic’s cross for the opener and Mattia Caldara headed the second before Ilicic made it 3-0 before half-time.

Alejandro Gomez hit the fourth and Marco Tumminello pulled one back before Gomez completed the scoring from the penalty spot.

Torino won 3-2 at Udinese thanks to strikes from Andrea Belotti, an Emil Hallfredsson own-goal and Adem Ljajic.

Rodrigo De Paul, from the penalty spot, and Kevin Lasagna replied for the hosts.

Alessandro Matri scored the decisive penalty as Sassuolo sank Cagliari 1-0.

Diego Laxalt put Genoa 1-0 up against Chievo but Perparim Hetemaj replied to secure a 1-1 draw, while Verona were held to a goalless draw at home to Sampdoria.