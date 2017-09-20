MIA share price reaches new 2017 high

The equity price index extended yesterday’s decline of 0.72% by a further 0.03% to a fresh four-month low of 4,610.230 points. The lower share prices of GO (-2.1%) and BOV (-0.5%) outweighed the gains in MIA (+0.5%), RS2 (+2.1%) and MaltaPost (+4.2%).

Meanwhile, HSBC and PG traded unchanged. Over 60% of today’s trading activity took place in RS2 (40%) and MaltaPost (21%).

Positive sentiment continued to drive the equity of Malta International Airport higher as the share price advanced by a further 0.5% to a fresh 2017 high of €4.32 across 8,815 shares.

Also among the large companies, RS2 Software rebounded by 2.1% to the €1.73,5 level on strong volumes totalling 111,992 shares.

MaltaPost recovered by 4.2% from its 2017 low of €1.90 to the €1.98 level on a total of 51,000 shares.

In contrast, GO lost 2.1% to the €3.51,1 level albeit on light volumes totalling 2,280 shares.

Bank of Valletta continued to trade within a tight range as it slipped by 0.5% back to the €2.09 level across 34,931 shares.

Within the same sector, HSBC maintained its 2017 low of €1.90 on seven deals totalling 28,996 shares.

PG also closed the day unchanged at the €1.40 level across 9,728 shares.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the second consecutive day as it added a further 0.06% to 1,122.515 points. Euro zone sovereign yields trended lower today (bond prices gained) ahead of the conclusion of the two-day monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve. On the economic front, the rate of increase in producer prices in Germany climbed to a better-than-expected three-month high of +2.6% year-on-year in August.

Trading on the MSE will resume on Friday.

