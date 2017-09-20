Watch: The highs and lows of start-up life (ARTE)
Gen Y-ers film their first months of entrepreneurship
Gen Y-ers Christelle, Anthony and Soufiane each decided to set up a social enterprise. From their respective journeys from business utopia to day-to-day reality, Stéphan Moszkowicz filmed their doubts, disappointments and victories during the first few months of the launch of their businesses.
