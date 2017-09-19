Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi speaking today in Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi today condemned human rights violations in Rakhine state and said violators would be brought to book, but she did not address UN accusations of a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims.

The Nobel Peace laureate's remarks came in her first address to the nation since attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on August 25 sparked a military response that has forced more than 410,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Western diplomats and aid officials, hoping for an unequivocal condemnation of violence and hate speech, welcomed the tone of Suu Kyi's message, but some doubted if she had done enough to deflect a barrage of global criticism for Myanmar.

Human rights group Amnesty International described her speech as "little more than a mix of untruths and victim-blaming", saying she and her government were "burying their heads in the sand" for ignoring the army's role in the violence.

"We condemn all human rights violations and unlawful violence. We are committed to the restoration of peace and stability and rule of law throughout the state," Suu Kyi said in her address in the capital, Naypyitaw.

"Action will be taken against all people, regardless of their religion, race and political position, who go against the law of the land and violate human rights," she said.

Long feted in the West for her role as champion of democracy in the Buddhist-majority country during years of military rule and house arrest, Suu Kyi has faced growing criticism for saying little about the abuses faced by the Rohingya.

The United States urged Myanmar on Monday to end military operations, grant humanitarian access, and commit to aiding the safe return of civilians to their homes.

Myanmar's generals remain in full charge of security and Suu Kyi did not comment on the military operation, except to say there had been "no armed clashes and there have been no clearance operations" since September 5.

Rohingya refugees arriving in Bangladesh have told of soldiers and Buddhist civilians attacking and burning villages as recently as last Friday. It was not possible to verify their accounts.

Western governments that backed Suu Kyi's campaign against military rule still see her as the best hope for Myanmar's political and economic transition.

But she has to avoid angering the powerful army.

She also has to avoid alienating her supporters by being seen to take the side of a Muslim minority that enjoys little sympathy, and has been blamed for initiating violence in a country that has seen a surge of Buddhist nationalism.

Some diplomats said after the speech that Suu Kyi had yet to fully address the problem. But her domestic audience was happy.

On the return of refugees, Suu Kyi said Myanmar was ready to start a verification process and "refugees from this country will be accepted without any problem"

Thousands of supporters gathered in the main city of Yangon and other towns to watch the speech on big screens. Social media saw a blizzard of posts with the message: "We stand with Aung San Suu Kyi".

A Myanmar military spokesman was not available for comment.

Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch said satellite images showed about half of all Rohingya villages had been torched and it was time that Suu Kyi, the government and military faced the fact that the security forces "don't follow a code of conduct and shoot and kill who they want" and burn villages.

Amnesty International said there was "overwhelming evidence" the security forces were engaged in ethnic cleansing.

"While it was positive to hear Aung San Suu Kyi condemn human rights violations in Rakhine state, she is still silent about the role of the security forces," the group said.

Suu Kyi said her government was committed to recommendations made by an advisory team led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan, which last month suggested a review of a law that makes a link between citizenship and ethnicity and leaves most Rohingya stateless.

She referred to a 1993 agreement with Bangladesh, but few refugees have returned under what aid workers said was a lengthy, complex process.