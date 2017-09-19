Watch: Hurricane Maria regains Category 5 hurricane strength

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Hurricane Maria has intensified and regained its Category 5 hurricane strength, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said today.

Maria, which made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 storm on Monday night, is about 325 km southeast of St Croix with maximum sustained winds of 260 km/h, it said.

The hurricane is expected to move towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Downgraded to a Category 4 early today, Maria remained an "extremely dangerous hurricane" as it churned about 380 km southeast of St. Croix, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The storm plowed through Dominica, an island nation of 72,000 people in the eastern Caribbean, late on Monday causing widespread devastation, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said in a Facebook post.

"I am honestly not preoccupied with physical damage at this time, because it is devastating ... indeed, mind boggling. My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured," he said.

With maximum sustained winds of 250 km per hour, the storm slammed into the island as a Category 5 hurricane, the NHC said.

"The winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with," Skerrit said. "The roof to my own official residence was among the first to go and this apparently triggered an avalanche of torn-away roofs in the city and the countryside."

While the intensity of the hurricane may fluctuate over the next day or two, Maria is expected to remain a category 4 or 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, the Miami-based NHC said.

If Maria retains its strength, it would be the most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years, since a Category 4 storm swept the US island territory in 1932, Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. The last major hurricane to strike Puerto Rico directly was Georges, which made landfall there as a Category 3 storm in 1998, he said.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, urged island residents on Twitter to brace for the storm's arrival, saying, "It is time to seek refuge with a family member, friend or head to a state shelter."

Puerto Rico narrowly avoided a direct hit two weeks ago from Hurricane Irma, which reached a rare Category 5 status and ranked as the most powerful Atlantic storm on record before devastating several smaller islands, including the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Thomas and St. John.

US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp said Maria was due to pass within 10 miles of the island of St. Croix, which escaped the brunt of Irma's clout on September 6. The island is home to about 55,000 year-round residents, roughly half of the entire territory's population.

Mapp warned that hurricane-force winds were expected to howl across St. Croix for eight hours, accompanied by up to 46 cm of rain that would be followed by nearly a week of additional showers.

At an evening news conference, he predicted most islanders would be without electricity for weeks, and that "some folks will not get power in months". A curfew will be imposed starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, he said.

Mapp asked the public for prayers and urged St Croix residents take cover in one of three emergency shelters on the island. For those choosing to stay in their homes during the storm, he said, they might consider climbing into a second-floor bathtub and pulling a mattress over them to stay safe in the event they lose their roofs.

Maria was expected to whip up storm surges - seawater driven ashore by wind - of up to 2.7m above normal tide levels, the NHC said. Parts of Puerto Rico could see up to 64cm of rain, it said.

Puerto Rico, an island of about 3.4 million inhabitants, opened shelters and began to dismantle construction cranes that could be vulnerable to Maria's high winds as residents rushed to buy plywood, water and other supplies.

Maria marks the 13th named Atlantic storm of the year, the seventh hurricane so far this season and the fourth major hurricane - defined as Category 3 or higher - following Harvey, Irma and Jose, the NHC said. Those numbers are all above average for a typical season, which is only about half over for 2017.