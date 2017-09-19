Watch: Marsa worries on mayor's mind

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Since Francis Debono went public with gripes about public safety concerns in Marsa last month, the town has barely been out of the headlines.

In this Times Talk interview, the Marsa mayor says talk of migrant "integration" often frightens locals, insists a government u-turn about relocating open centre residents did not surprise him and says his fears about far-rightists taking over a protest march proved correct.

Mr Debono also defends his local council from accusations that it has failed to do much to involve migrant residents in the local community - while admitting that he only met representatives from migrant communities for the first time some weeks ago.

