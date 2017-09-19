Vocal, instrumental concert in Mqabba

The Our Lady of the Lily Musical Band Club of Mqabba is today staging a vocal and instrumental concert in Mqabba main square in the run-up to the weekend’s feast.

The concert will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the appointment of Andrew Calleja as the band’s director.

The evening will be compered by Joseph Zammit and Marouska Cauchi Debattista.

The concert will take place in Mqabba main square tonight at 8pm. Guests are to be seated at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but those attending have to reserve a seat by calling 2164 0041 or 9946 3468.