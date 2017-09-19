Roman night

Francesca Caleffi. Right: Sandro Pietrini.

The Magic Box series at the Italian Cultural Institute returns after the summer break with an event entitled La cucina romana (Roman cuisine).

Sandro Pietrini and Francesca Caleffi, hosts of Salvino’s by La Pecora Nera, which specialises in food from Lazio, will be delivering a talk on Roman cuisine. This will be followed by food and wine.

Everyone is invited.

The event will take place at the Italian Cultural Institute in St George’s Square, Valletta, today at 6.30pm. Entrance is free.