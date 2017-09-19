Interrupted communication

Martina Camilleri, a student of the Institute of Creative Arts at Mcast, has created an installation titled Transmission, Interrupted as part of the Science in the City festival.

For this project, Camilleri was inspired by underwater animals whose communication is being threatened by unnatural sound waves infiltrating their environment.

“Upon discovering the devastating effects man-made sounds, such as oil rigs for subterranean oil excavation and sonar have on cetaceans such as whales and dolphins, this was something I felt driven to share and perhaps make more people aware of,” said Camilleri.

“Such disruption causes physical damage to the animals, alters mating patterns due to difficulty in finding mates as well as increases chances of foals being separated from their herds resulting in fatality.”

Camilleri was assisted by Darren Borg.

The installation is on display in Spot A at St James Cavalier, Valletta, until September 30. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org or https://scienceinthecity.org.mt/ .