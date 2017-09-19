Autumn equinox at Mnajdra Temples

Photo: Heritage Malta

Heritage Malta is organising two guided tours of the Mnajdra Temples early on Thursday and Friday to mark the autumn equinox. These will include a tour of the visitor centre and refreshments.

The meeting place will be at the Ħagar Qim and Mnajdra Visitor Centre entrance at 5.30am. Limited places are available.

Tickets are available from all Heritage Malta sites and museums or online at https://shop.heritagemalta.org. For more information, phone 2142 4231.