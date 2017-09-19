Announcements

BONNICI. On September 18, HELENA COSTANTINA, née Tabone, aged 93, passed away peacefully at St Elizabeth Home, Nigret, Rabat. She is deeply missed by her daughters Christine, Monica and Edward Martin, and Patricia and George Pace Gouder, her grandchildren Lisa, Sharon, Emma, Rachel, Francesca and Steve, her brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces in Malta and abroad. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20, for Mass praesente cadavere to be celebrated at St Gregory parish church at 8.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest, peace and love and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

ELLUL. On September 17, at St James (Capua) Hospital, ANTON, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved sons Tonio and his wife Louise and Italo and his wife Daniella, his much loved grandchildren Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian, his sisters Rose and her husband John Sullivan, Marlene Bugelli, his brother Arthur and his wife Ivy, his brother-in-law Paul Mifsud, his nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James (Capua) Hospital, today, Tuesday, September 19, at 9am for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation, Mater Dei Hospital, would be appreciated. The family thank the doctor and the staff at St James (Capua) Hospital for their dedication and care. Eternal rest grant unto him, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of our beloved father, architect HAROLD JAMES, on the 36th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DENARO – MAY. Two years have passed since that sad day, when one we loved was called away. Her family.

GRECH. On your 11th year, dearest DAVID, we keep missing you and still not believing you will not return. Your mother-in-law, sister-in-law and nephews.

GULIA – The Noble MARY, née Borg Carbott. Remembering our dearest mama’ on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Maria, Phyllis, Doris, Wilhelmina, Georgina, Joe and Carmen and families.

PACE O’SHEA. In loving memory of JOHN on the 34th anniversary of his death. Mina, Elaine and Sarah.

SCERRI. In loving memory of our father PAUL who passed away 20 years ago today. Mary Ann and Godwin. May he rest in peace.

SCIBERRAS. Remembering my parents JOSEPH and MANUELA every day but especially today on their first wedding anniversary together in heaven. Married in 1943, reunited in 2017. Rest in peace dear mum and dad.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

Still loved, still missed but very dear.

Jean.

ZAMMIT CORDINA. Everlasting memories of a beloved husband, TWANNY, on the 36th anniversary of his death.

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal.

Your wife Helen.