Two in court after Għadira drug haul

A Maltese man and a young Italian woman at the centre of a 70kg cannabis haul in Għadira Bay were today escorted to court to face the continuation of criminal proceedings on drug trafficking charges.

Michael Aquilina, 44, and Greta Grassi, 22, had been arrested on September 7 as a surveillance operation by the Drug Squad led to the discovery of a drug trafficking racket involving the ferrying of drugs between Malta and Sicily by means of high-velocity speedboats.

The two suspects were caught ‘red-handed’ in the act of driving off in their car with some 70kg of cannabis resin in their luggage booth. Other persons on a speedboat which had just entered the bay were also assisting the police in the ensuing investigations.

Defence lawyers assisting the co-accused, today discussed issues relative to the request for bail on behalf of their clients who have been in custody ever since their arraignment on the day following their arrest.

The prosecution informed the court that four other persons had been arrested over their suspected involvement in the same racket. Two of these were currently still under investigation while the other two were not.

“It was indeed heartbreaking to meet Ms Grassi in court,” declared Dr Roberto Montalto. “I saw before me a girl” he continued, prompting the court to remark that a 22-year old was certainly not a girl.

Watching over the proceedings were two relatives of the Italian woman. One of these was her aunt who had travelled purposely to Malta and was due to depart on Saturday. The court was informed that this lady had provided her niece with material and emotional support for the past 12 years, ever since the girl's mother had passed away.

The court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, adjourned the case to later on this month for the purpose of hearing the testimony of all four civilian witnesses before deciding upon the bail request.

Earlier in today's sitting, court-appointed expert Profs Emanuel Sinagra testified that he had tested the suspected drug and found it to be cannabis. He is to conduct further analysis so as to indicate the value of the substance discovered in the haul.

Inspector Justine Grech prosecuted. Lawyers Roberto Montalto and Gianluca Caruana Curran were defence counsel to Ms Grassi. Lawyer Kathleen Calleja Grima was defence counsel to Mr Aquilina.