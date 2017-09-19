Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta and l-orizzont lead with comments by Marlene Farrugia that the Democratic Party will not cooperate with the Nationalist Party if its leader Adrian Delia has to rely on it to get a parliamentary seat.

Times of Malta also reports how Dr Delia yesterday backed Simon Busuttil in the Panama Papers case in court.

The Malta Independent says judge Antonio Mizzi's decision on recusal in the Panama Papers case is expected next week. It also reports that the European Parliament has agreed on measures to make ATMs and banking services better available to people with disabilities.

In-Nazzjon leads with a comment by Dr Delia that the Nationalist Party will be strong and united.

l-orizzont also reports that services at Ta' Giezu Church in Rabat have returned to normal, a month after a section of the roof collapsed on the altar. A temporary roof has been erected and the church has been given a thorough clean-up.