Ta' Ġiezu church, Rabat, to reopen on Saturday
A month after part of the roof collapsed
Ta' Ġiezu church in Rabat will reopen for normal services on Saturday evening, a month after part of the roof collapsed.
No one was injured when tons of debris crashed onto the altar in the early hours of August 23.
A new roof has since been laid, with the Franciscan fathers saying the structure is temporary until plans are finalised, permits are issued and funds are raised for a dome - as originally intended when the 400-year-old church was built.
Repair works on the altar have started and a new marble altar table and a new altar floor are expected to be laid in the first months of next year.
The church was given a thorough clean-up last week.
