Ta' Ġiezu church, Rabat, to reopen on Saturday

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca seeing the damage on August 23.

Ta' Ġiezu church in Rabat will reopen for normal services on Saturday evening, a month after part of the roof collapsed.

No one was injured when tons of debris crashed onto the altar in the early hours of August 23.

A new roof has since been laid, with the Franciscan fathers saying the structure is temporary until plans are finalised, permits are issued and funds are raised for a dome - as originally intended when the 400-year-old church was built.

Repair works on the altar have started and a new marble altar table and a new altar floor are expected to be laid in the first months of next year.

The church was given a thorough clean-up last week.