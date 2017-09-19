Omani sail training ship to visit Malta

The 85-metre Shabab Oman II sail training ship is to embark on an official, four-day visit to Malta between September 22 and 25.



The ship's visit is being organised by Yachting Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry for Tourism, the Ministry for Finance, Transport Malta, Valletta 2018 and Yachting In Malta.



Regarded as the flagship of the Royal Navy of Oman, the Shabab Oman II, whose name means ‘Youth of Oman’, is a full-rigged ship, built in Romania, fitted out in the Netherlands and launched in 2013.

Besides serving as a training ship, it fulfils the role of a roving ambassador for the Sultanate of Oman, featuring the nation’s history and culture as well as highlighting traditions of friendship and tolerance.

The ship has a complement of 58 sailors and officials with an additional 34 trainees.



A gunfire salute from the Saluting Battery is expected to welcome the ship as it enters the Grand Harbour with full open sails and sailors up on its masts.

Throughout her stay, the Shabab Oman II will be hosting a full programme of events, and is expected to open its doors to the general public.The ship's band will display its musical talents in traditional costumes in Valletta on Saturday.

Yachting Malta’s chief executive officer, Wilfrid Buttigieg, explained that the visit is also a prelude to Yachting Malta’s efforts towards hosting larger events involving tall ships in the future.