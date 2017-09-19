Mosquito-borne chikungunya virus reported in Italy

The aedes aegypti mosquito. Photo: Shutterstock

Two clusters of the mosquito-borne viral disease chikungunya, transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, have been reported in Italy leading the health authorities in Malta to issue a health warning.

They said in a statement that the two related clusters of autochthonous transmission of the virus in Italy were detected in the city of Anzio and in Rome, two areas located 60 km apart in the Lazio region. No cases have been reported in Malta.

However, the health authorities in Malta were in direct communication with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the Health Security of the Commission to follow the situation.

People returning from affected areas and developing a sudden onset of high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, and rash within two weeks of returning should consult their family doctor and contact the Infectious Disease Unit on 2132 4086.

Travellers returning from affected areas are advised to continue implementing the recommended measures to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes for 10 days after their arrival in Malta.



People who planned to travel to affected areas were advised to take personal protective measures against mosquito bites by:

• Wearing long sleeves, long trousers, and hats.

• Using a mosquito repellent that has DEET as an ingredient in concentrations between 40-50%. This was safe to use during pregnancy and while breastfeeding but only in concentrations less than 50%. This insecticide could not be used on infants younger than three months. Repellents needed to be applied at regular intervals and in accordance with the product label.

• Sleeping or resting in screened or air-conditioned rooms otherwise use of insecticide-treated mosquito netting when sleeping is recommended.

• Individual protective measures to prevent mosquito bites should be applied all day long, especially during mid-morning and late afternoon to dusk, the periods of highest mosquito activity.

• Eliminating any possible mosquito breeding sites, such as standing collections of water while staying in an affected region.



Travellers with immune disorders or severe chronic illnesses should consult their doctor before travelling to affected areas.

The public were also encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in the community by removing standing collections of water such as left-over water in flower pots, wading pools, drain pipes, and watering cans. Further information can be accessed on the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit website.

For more information, one can call on 2132 4086

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease transmitted by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, primarily Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus.The Aedes mosquito has white stripes on its black body and legs and is also known as tiger mosquito. The Aedes albopictus species is established in many parts of the EU, primarily around the Mediterranean and also in Malta. No cases have been reported in Malta.

In 2007, chikungunya transmission was reported for the first time in Europe, when Italy experienced an outbreak affecting 217 cases in the Emilia Romagna region.

Another localised outbreak of chikungunya is currently ongoing in the Var district in South-eastern France since early August 2017.

As the current outbreak in Italy is in the highly touristic greater metropolitan area of Rome and in the summer season when the mosquito is mostly active there is a risk for international spread via returning infected travellers to countries with established populations of Aedes albopictus.

Symptoms of chikungunya include sudden onset of high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, and rash. They typically appear on average four to seven days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Most patients recover fully, but in some cases, joint pain may persist for several months. Chikungunya may also cause serious disease particularly in the elderly and immunocompromised. No specific treatment or vaccines are currently available.