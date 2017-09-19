Maintenance worker charged with raping partner's daughter

A 57-year old maintenance worker from Senglea was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to raping the 14-year old daughter of his partner who failed to report the matter to the police in spite of being aware of the illegality being perpetrated under her roof.

Wearing denim bermudas, a T-shirt and flip-flops, the man stood in the dock with his eyes facing down, as the prosecution pressed charges for rape, sexual activity with a minor and defilement of a minor.

The court, presided over by magistrate Aaron Bugeja, heard how members of the vice squad had been alerted to the illegality through to a report filed by Appoġġ regarding a suspected case of abuse involving an underage girl.

Police investigations revealed that the sexual activity had allegedly been going on inside a Żabbar home, which the man shared with his partner and her daughter.

The court heard how over a span of almost two years, the man had allegedly raped the girl and engaged in sexual activity with her some four times. Although the sexual molester had forced himself upon the minor, she was reluctant to speak up and denounce him.

Her aggressor was her mother's partner whom she looked up to as the person who could fill the void of a natural father, the court was told. Even the girl’s mother, though aware of the wrongdoing taking place inside the family home, had failed to report her partner to the police.

After hearing the man plead not guilty, the court heard submissions on bail by both parties, the defence arguing that their client had an alternative residence, away from the home of his alleged victim.

Moreover, as long as the accused bound himself to attend all court hearings under strict conditions imposed by the court, there were no legal hurdles to the granting of bail, the defence continued.

However, the prosecution strongly objected to bail, stressing the gravity of the alleged offences which carried a possible maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment. Moreover, the 14-year old victim, who was currently residing with her grandmother, could easily be influenced by the man.

Given that the whole case of the prosecution pivoted upon the testimony of the young victim, her alleged aggressor had every interest to approach the girl, the prosecution insisted.

In view of the circumstances of the case, the court upheld the prosecution's objections, pointing out that it would be premature at this stage to grant bail.

The court remanded the man in custody with a recommendation to the director of CCF to take adequate measures to provide for the inmate's personal safety.

Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.