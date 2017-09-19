Five arrested after police find more than a kilo of heroin in shed that caught fire
Animals saved
Five Maltese aged between 22 and 39 were arrested during a police raid in Triq is-Serkin, Marsa today.
They were found in possession of more than a kilo of heroin probably intended for trafficking.
The police said some were found in a shed which caught fire.
Animals which were locked in the shed with the culprits were saved through the intervention of the police and members of the Civil Protection Department.
They included horses, ducks and birds.
Those arrested hail from Birkirkara, Marsa, Cospicua and Ħamrun. They are being held by the police to assist them in their investigations.
The police said they are expected to be arraigned in the coming days charged with involvement in trafficking and aggravated possession of heroin, breaching bail conditions and animal cruelty.
An inquiry is being held.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.