Drugs, counterfeit cash hauled by Customs

Photo: Shutterstock

A substantial amount of drugs and counterfeit money were intercepted by the Customs Department in the past week.

In a statement, the department said a package from Canada addressed to a person from Birżebbuġa, who three weeks ago was arraigned in court on 37 charges following the receipt of another package, contained 12 plastic bags full of marijuana and two aluminum foil bags containing blue pills.

Another envelope, addressed to someone in the north, was found to contain marijuana.

A third parcel, from China and addressed to a person in the south, contained 10 packets with 1,024 counterfeit bills of $100 each.

All contents were passed on to the police.

The department also said that in the past week it seized 4,226 counterfeit cigarettes, 2,600 of which were intercepted at the airport. Another 1,626 were taken off the market from shops in St Julian’s, Paola and Żebbuġ.