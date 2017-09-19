Air Malta cabin crew to discuss minister’s ‘threat’

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Union of Cabin Crew will be holding an extraordinary general meeting today in order to discuss Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi’s warning that he may shut down Air Malta altogether if there is no cooperation.

“We have called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the pending issues, including the minister’s threat to close down Air Malta if we do not toe the line.

“Such declarations are unacceptable, so we will discuss them and take a collective stand,” UCC president Noel Mercieca told The Times of Malta when contacted.

Dr Mizzi was speaking to MaltaToday last Saturday as the cabin crew union was mulling issuing directives over disagreements involving its members.

“If the employees and unions do not understand they need to work with the company and the government while we implement changes to make the airline profitable, the government might have no other option but to close the company down completely and reopen with new staff,” Dr Mizzi was quoted as saying.

This did not go down well with the union and the Nationalist Party, which issued a statement condemning the threat.

Mr Mercieca said the original issue was a group of seven part-time cabin crew who were not included in the October roster, despite having their contract terminated with a pledge to reinstate them as from next month.

“We are not asking for any raises, nor are we asking for more money,” Mr Mercieca said.

“That is all untrue. All we are asking is that the agreement on this group of part-timers is respected. We have now been given this reassurance so there is no issue on this any longer.”

The group originally consisted of 10 people but in the meantime, three found new jobs and did not want to return to Air Malta.

The issue also gave rise to an internal rift in the cabin crew union, with four committee members tendering their resignations over the way the matter had been handled.

During today’s meeting, union members will discuss the way forward and how those who left the committee will be replaced.