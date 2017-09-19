Traffic in Attard

It’s good to note the ministry responsible for roads accepts that central Attard has been turned into a bypass between Rabat, Balzan, Lija, Sliema and Valletta.

Widening some sections of the road between Mount Carmel Hospital and the Financial Services Authority’s building is proposed.

If my memory serves me right, this newspaper had carried a feature, about 15 years ago, about a proposed Attard bypass from the vicinity of Mount Carmel Hospital to Mrieħel, near the Malta Financial Services Authority building. Without such a bypass, the biggest traffic bottleneck – the crossroads where the road to Żebbuġ starts – will remain unaddressed.

A proper Attard bypass is a major infrastructural requirement. Proposed high-rise buildings in Mrieħel are not enough ‘progress’ for this crucial part of central Malta.