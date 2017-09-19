Pure consultation

Nathaniel McGowan writes from Huddersfield (September 13) to “remind” everyone that the UK’s 2016 referendum was “not legally binding”.

Writing from Gozo, where I’m holidaying, could I remind him (and everyone else) that it was not banana-flavoured, either. Or a hazard to low-flying aircraft.

The referendum was palpably not so many, many things that British parliamentarians, a significant number of whom are experienced lawyers, appreciate that the only sensible way to proceed is to treat it for what it actually was: a consultation betwixt electors and elected, the outcome of which was to be constitutionally binding, otherwise, why throw £25 million at it from the public purse?

All that McGowan is reminding everyone of is the extent to which some will go in their desperate efforts to rewrite the history of June 23, 2016.