Malta FA revises Millennium F ticket prices

The Malta Football Association is constantly looking at ways to entice more people to our stadia and increase the popularity of Maltese football.

As part of this on-going drive, the Malta FA has revised the admission prices for the Millennium F sector of the National Stadium for domestic competitions.

With immediate effect, the entrance fee for adults for the Millennium F sector has been reduced to €4, half the normal ticket price for the West Stand.

The entrance fee for children under 12 years has been set at €1 while teams representing local club nurseries can enter Millennium F free of the charge, provided that they inform the Malta FA Matchday Operations Department in advance.

Members of club nurseries benefiting from this offer must wear the official nursery kit and be accompanied by an official coach.

Senior citizens (Over-60) only pay €2 upon presentation of the Kartanzjan.

The revised prices for Millennium F have been unanimously approved by the members of the Malta FA Executive Committee.

“The revised ticket prices for the Millennium F sector are intended to encourage more fans, especially families, to come to the National Stadium and watch matches from our top domestic competitions,” Dr Angelo Chetcuti, the Malta FA General Secretary, said.

“While it is a known fact that the avid supporters prefer to sit in the West Stand for their clubs’ matches, the Millennium Stand is more associated with neutral fans and families.

“With this in mind, we felt that a revision of the ticket prices for Millennium F was needed.”

The revision of the entrance fees for Millennium F is not the first initiative undertaken by the Malta FA over the past few months to boost attendances for BOV Premier League and FA Trophy (Supported by BOOST Diesel) which would also have a positive financial spin-off for our clubs.

This season has also seen the introduction of season tickets sold directly by BOV Premier League clubs with the support of the Malta FA.

The Malta FA and the Premier Division Standing Committee (PDSC) also agreed to allow the clubs to set the price of their own season ticket.

This is a new concept for Maltese football which could be developed further in the future.

Throughout the summer, the Malta FA carried out embellishment works in various areas of the National Stadium, including the main entrance to the Millennium Stand and the players’ tunnel.

Also recently, the Malta FA opened the Trophies Lounge.

Located on Level 2 of the Millennium Stand, the Trophies Lounge is complete with full service bars and a catering outlet, comfortable seating and TV screens where members and guests can also follow other events in a bright and modern setting on matchdays.

For an annual subscription fee, members of the Trophies Lounge have a guaranteed seat in the VIP zone of the Millennium Stand for all domestic and international matches.