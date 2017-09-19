Money market report for the week ending September 15
ECB monetary operations
On September 11, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on September 12 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €3.99 billion, €0.32 billion lower than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On September 13, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.66 per cent.
During the week under review, participants in the first, third and fifth series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations had the option of terminating or reducing their outstanding amount in these operations before maturity. Accordingly, on September 27, a total of €3.80 billion will be repaid.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, no auction was held by the Treasury. Since €8 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills now stands at €136.40 million.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
This week there will be no auctions for Treasury bills.
