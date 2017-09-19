Call for artists to research multi-sensorial art

Sensorial installations hosted at Taffini and Racconigi Palace.

Applications for artists interested in taking part in the Artistic Multi Sensorial Experiences project led by the Malta Society of Arts (MSA) are now available. Interested artists between the ages of 18-30 are invited to apply, by October4.



The four selected local artists will have the opportunity to research multi-sensorial art over a period of two years together with fellow artists from the four participating countries. Moreover, they will be awarded a one-month artist residency in one of these partner countries, where their work will also be exhibited.





The total of 16 selected artists (four from every participating country - Malta, Italy, the Netherlands, and Lithuania) will be working together as a community to produce artwork providing new approaches to visual arts through the use of the senses.



Applicants are required to submit their application form (available at http://artsmalta.org/amuse-application-form) to [email protected] by not later than Tuesday 4 October 2017. The requirements include a motivation letter, a detailed proposal with images and text, six images of previous works with accompanying information, a Curriculum Vitae and any additional material, among other things.



AMuSE is the first international multidisciplinary art project led by a Maltese art institution, the Malta Society of Arts, and co-funded by the European Commission, as part of Creative Europe. The project takes the form of a consortium comprising four partners: Malta Society of Arts (Malta), Terre dei Savoia Association (Italy), Business Development Friesland – Inqubator Leeuwarden Kanselarij (the Netherlands), and Dusetos Culture Center (Lithuania). The project will explore multisensorial art, proposing new readings on European identity, cultural legacies, customs and idiosyncrasies.



The creative work produced will be exhibited by the hosting countries. The whole project will culminate in an exhibition to be held in 2019, at Palazzo de la Salle (Valletta), bringing together all the artwork created throughout the two-years of research and experimentation.



For more information, visit the AMuSE Facebook page www.facebook.com/Artistic-Multi-Sensorial-Experiences-AMUSE-439761703051856 and http://artsmalta.org/amuse-project



