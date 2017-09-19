Watch: Farewell, my Indian soldier (ARTE)
A look at the forgotten battalions who fought France in WWI
In this documentary-style piece of fiction, novelist and filmmaker Vijay Singh follows a young woman who, inspired by her family history, researches the hidden story of Indian battalions fighting in France during the First World War.
