Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 12:00

Watch: Farewell, my Indian soldier (ARTE)

A look at the forgotten battalions who fought France in WWI

 

In this documentary-style piece of fiction, novelist and filmmaker Vijay Singh follows a young woman who, inspired by her family history, researches the hidden story of Indian battalions fighting in France during the First World War. 

 

