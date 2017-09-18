Advert
Monday, September 18, 2017, 17:30 by Reuters

Watch: Trump supports UN focus on people and outcomes

Guterres' 10-point plan seek 'meaningful reform'

Video: Reuters

US President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations on Monday as being hamstrung by bureaucracy and mismanagement and urged reforms so that the world body can become "a stronger, more effective" force for peace.

More than 120 countries were invited to attend the meeting after signing on to a US-drafted 10-point political declaration backing efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "to initiate effective, meaningful reform."

More soon.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Team ends eight months of isolation in...

  2. Libyan coastguard turns back more than...

  3. Second London attack suspect arrested

  4. Russia shows off its navy might at...

  5. Caribbean braces again as Maria becomes...

  6. Hamas ready to hand Gaza to a...

  7. 1.1 million in Florida still without...

  8. Ryanair expecting €20m compensation for...

  9. Iraqi PM demands suspension of Kurdistan...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed