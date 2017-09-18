Watch: Trump supports UN focus on people and outcomes
Guterres' 10-point plan seek 'meaningful reform'
US President Donald Trump criticized the United Nations on Monday as being hamstrung by bureaucracy and mismanagement and urged reforms so that the world body can become "a stronger, more effective" force for peace.
More than 120 countries were invited to attend the meeting after signing on to a US-drafted 10-point political declaration backing efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "to initiate effective, meaningful reform."
More soon.
