The Magic Flute to launch live cinema culture season

Janai Brugger as Pamina and Anna Siminska as the Queen of the Night in the Royal Opera House’s The Magic Flute. Photo: Mark Douet

Eden Cinemas’ Live Cinema Culture season kicks off on Wednesday with the Royal Opera’s production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. The opera is brought to life in David McVicar’s production with lavish sets by John Macfarlane.

The story is well known. Prince Tamino promises the Queen of the Night that he will rescue her daughter Pamina from the enchanter Sarastro. He begins his quest, accompanied by the bird-catcher Papageno – but all is not as it seems.

The audience is transported to a fantastical world of dancing animals, flying machines and starry skies.

McVicar’s classic production embraces both the seriousness and comedy of Mozart’s work. The setting provides a wonderful backdrop for Mozart’s kaleidoscopic score, from the Queen of the Night’s coloratura fireworks to Tamino and Pamina’s lyrical love duets and Papageno’s hearty, folksong-like arias.

Eden Cinemas aims to create the feel of a theatre environment while giving the audience a chance to experience Mozart’s The Magic Flute at a fraction of the overseas prices. Tickets include wine and nibbles before the production, parking and a 25 per cent discount at Waterbiscuit.

The Magic Flute will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House directly to Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s at 8.15pm.An encore screening will be held on Sunday at 3pm. For more information and tickets, log on to www.edencinemas.com.mt.