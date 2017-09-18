Presentation of babies and children to Our Lady of the Lily

On the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of the Lily, Fr Trevor Fairclough will today lead a ceremony during which babies and children will be presented to Our Lady of the Lily at Mqabba parish church. A souvenir will be given to all children taking part. The ceremony will be followed by Mass celebrated by Fr Fairclough with the participation of children and youths.

The celebration is being held at Mqabba parish church today at 5.30pm. Registration is free and may be done by calling 9982 3332.