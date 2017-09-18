Malta’s most sustainable festival is back

The Bubble Festival returns this week at the stunning headland between Golden Bay and Riviera. This year it will be themed the Festival of Light.

Last year’s festival made headlines for ensuring not a single kilogram of litter went to landfill, and efforts have been stepped up for this year’s event. All plastic and canned products have been phased out, allowing biodegradable containers, cups, forks and plates to take their place. Beer is served on draught instead of using glass or cans, and water dispensers should replace plastic water bottles. Furthermore, The Bubble has teamed up with clean-up and recycling NGO Żibel, which has already organised clean-ups across the Maltese shoreline.

“Last year’s massive effort to reuse all the litter and refuse from the festival was well received and The Bubble has become synonymous with the drive to become more sustainable,” said festival organiser Duncan Fenech.

“Food served at the festival will come from sustainable sources and we will seek to have zero waste.”

All proceeds from the festival will go towards charitable causes, and three separate projects will benefit from funding this year.

The Bubble Festival will feature a revamped healing area including workshops on anything from upcycling to personal development, permaculture and yoga, trail running and deep ecology.

There will also be various bands throughout the whole week.

Festivalgoers who want a break from the music can join a relaxing herb walk in Il-Majjistral park.

Festival of Light is being held between today and Sunday. Tickets are available for a day pass, a week-long pass, a weekend camping ticket including festival entrance, and a week-long camping ticket with access to all areas. Pre-pitched tents are available for those who do not own their own camping equipment. For tickets and more festival information, visit www.thebubble.com.mt.