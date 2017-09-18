History of art public lecture

The University of Malta’s Department of History of Art is organising a public lecture entitled ‘Artistic Patronage as Self Representation in Counter Reformation Rome: The Boncompagni Corcos Family and their Chapels from Durante Alberti to Alessandro Algardi.

It is being delivered by Guendalina Serafinelli, a post-doctoral fellow at Bibliotheca Hertziana in Rome.

The lecture will analyse the mechanics of artistic patronage in late 16th- and early 17th-century Rome and will take as a case study the Boncompagni Corcos family and painting and sculpture commissioned for their chapel from artistic protagonists of the period, such as Durante Alberti and Alessandro Algardi.

The lecture will analyse archival data and will place the works of art within the stylistic context of the period.

The lecture (in English) will be given in the Arts Lecture Theatre (ALT) at the University of Malta Msida Campus tomorrow at 6pm. Admission is free and there is no need to reserve a seat. The official Facebook event can be found at www.facebook.com/events/350548655384780.