Announcements

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Wg. Cdr. BRIAN ESSEX, MBE, AFC (Rtd.), will be held on Friday, October 13, at 10.30am at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta. All those wishing to attend will be very welcome. A collection will be taken for Hospice Malta.

Obituaries

ELLUL. On September 17, at St James (Capua) Hospital, ANTON, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved children Tonio and his wife Louise, Italo and his wife Daniella, his much loved grandchildren Philip, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian, his sisters Rose and her husband John Sullivan, Marlene Bugelli, his brother Arthur and his wife Ivy, his brother-in-law Paul Mifsud, his nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James (Capua) Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 19, at 9am, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. Eternal rest grant unto him, Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. The family thank the doctor and the staff at St James (Capua) Hospital for their dedication and care.

SCERRI. On September 13, JULIE BELINDA nèe Trout, aged 55, passed away peacefully at home during her sleep. She is deeply missed by her loving husband Ivan and her beloved children Becky and Liam, parents Jean and William, brothers Steven and Timothy, mother-in-law Dolores, sister-in-law Marisa as well as other relatives and close friends in Malta and abroad. Mass præsente cadavere will be held at St Joseph parish church, Msida, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 19, at 9am, as a celebration of her love for life and all those around her. The family wishes that those attending the funeral service do not wear black but instead bright colours that represent the loving, caring and selfless person that she was. No flowers by request but donations to the Happy Paws Charity Organisation, Santa Venera, and Tomasina Cat Sanctuary, Luqa, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest, peace, love and joy for she was an angel that was taken up to heaven way too early.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CALLEYA – RITA. In loving memory of a wonderful, dedicated wife on her 10th anniversary. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, brothers and sisters, her uncle and aunt and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH – MARY. Treasured memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Bertu, Tony and their families.

SCIRIHA. In loving memory of PIO, a beloved father and grandfather, today the first anniversary of his entry into eternal life. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited. His family.

SULLIVAN – HARRY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Lina, all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 6pm Mass said today, Monday, September 18. at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be celebrated in his memory. Lord, grant him eternal rest.