Betting blunder as dead man touted as next Birmingham manager

Ugo Ehiogu. File photo.

A gambling firm has apologised after it allowed customers to bet on a dead former footballer becoming a manager.

Paddy Power briefly advertised odds of 66/1 on ex-Aston Villa and England defender Ugo Ehiogu taking charge of rivals Birmingham City, following the sacking of manager Harry Redknapp on Saturday.

Ehiogu, who also played for Middlesbrough and Rangers, died at the age of 44 after suffering a cardiac arrest on April 20 at Tottenham's training ground, where he worked as a coach with the under-23 side.