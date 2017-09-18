University students develop game to build computer studies skills

The student team members who developed the game. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Playing computer games while learning may seem like a dream for most students, but for those interested in computer studies, this will soon be the way they become familiar with the subject.

A group of seven University of Malta students have in recent weeks designed and developed an online game aimed at helping those in Forms 3 and 4 with their computer studies lessons.

The game, which is called School Invaders, was developed as part of a summer project by the Malta Information Technology Agency (Mita).

The students wanted to create a game that would not only help engage students as they learn the subject but also make it fun at the same time.

“We created the game from scratch, so we could design it in a way that allowed us to target students who have no idea what the subject is about,” 22-year-old Matthew Buhagiar said.

The game will enable those using it to learn the basics while also building upon the skills they gain, with the storyline changing to reflect the students’ evolving abilities. The characters in the game were designed to represent the different subjects in the course, with each one focusing on specific content.

While a number of teachers and heads of schools have already expressed interest in incorporating the game into their lessons, the students admitted that feedback has so far been mixed, as not all educators are on board with the concept of game-based learning.

“Some schools tell you that teaching the subject has been a struggle and the game will definitely help, while others are unfortunately not convinced that game-based learning is effective,” said 19-year-old Natalia Mallia, who served as the game designer.

The university students said they worked closely with computer studies teachers to ensure that the game’s content follows the curriculum and could effectively supplement any other materials used in class. They have tested the game on students, collecting their feedback along the way.

The game is available for free online on www.schoolinvaders.com, and teachers will be given the opportunity to manage the back end of the game to help their students as they progress.

The seven students – Ryan Falzon, Kristi Muscat, Samuel Sciberras, Matthew Buhagiar, Alex Amato, Gilbert Curmi and Natalia Mallia – were assisted in their initiative by project managers Daniela Chetcuti and David Galea.