Today's front pages

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that one in five Maltese is a victim of online fraud.

The Malta Independent quotes new PN leader Adrian Delia saying the party will continue fighting corruption as from today.

l-orizzont asks if Adrian Delia's victory was a loss for the Nationalist Party. It points out that some people had said they would leave the PN.

In-Nazzjon leads with Dr Delia's new slogan - the change that unites us.