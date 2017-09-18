Advert
Monday, September 18, 2017, 07:01

Today's front pages

The top stories making Malta's newspapers

Good morning.

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that one in five Maltese is a victim of online fraud. 

The Malta Independent quotes new PN leader Adrian Delia saying the party will continue fighting corruption as from today.

l-orizzont asks if Adrian Delia's victory was a loss for the Nationalist Party. It points out that some people had said they would leave the PN.  

In-Nazzjon leads with Dr Delia's new slogan - the change that unites us. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Adrian Delia is the PN's new leader

  2. 'Enter the sleazy and the criminals'...

  3. Vote for Delia if you want to "bury" the...

  4. Konrad Mizzi's threat to shut down Air...

  5. Six challenges Adrian Delia will face as...

  6. Watch - The fight against corruption...

  7. Watch: Joseph Muscat to invite Delia for...

  8. Watch: New PN leader wants change of...

  9. New Kappara flyover to open to traffic...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed