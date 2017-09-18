Prime Minister in NY for General Assembly
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is in New York for the General Assembly of the United Nations.
He left Malta yesterday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and Edward Zammit Lewis, chairman of the House foreign affairs committee.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.