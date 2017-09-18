Advert
Monday, September 18, 2017, 09:18

Prime Minister in NY for General Assembly

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is in New York for the General Assembly of the United Nations.

He left Malta yesterday, accompanied by Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela and Edward Zammit Lewis, chairman of the House foreign affairs committee.

 

