Major works at airport to improve baggage handling
8 more check-in desks by early 2018
Major works will be kicked off in the coming days at Malta International Airport, in preparation for the upgrade of the airport’s baggage handling system.
The works are part of the airport’s €12 million Terminal Reconfiguration Project which kicked off a year ago, which has already resulted in the relocation of a number of offices and the unveiling of a new information desk.
The upcoming works will include embellishment of the pre-security screening area and a refurbishment of the washrooms at ground floor level.
In the last quarter of the year, the modernisation of the airport’s baggage handling system will pave the way for the installation of eight additional check-in desks by the first quarter of 2018.
New x-ray equipment will also ensure that the airport meets the 2022 deadline for the European Civil Aviation Conference’s upgraded baggage screening capability.
