How will history judge Simon Busuttil?

Simon Busuttil waves to supporters after his last speech to the party as PN leader on Friday night. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Simon Busuttil’s tenure as PN leader has come to an end after four years characterised by a dogged campaign against corrupt government but which ended with a massive defeat at the polls. What did he do right? Where did he go wrong? Jacob Borg and Keith Micallef sought the view of political commentators.

‘Crusader who put party on a high moral plane’

Laurence Grech

Former Sunday Times of Malta editor

Mr Grech hails Dr Busuttil’s temerity in never giving up in the most adverse situations and points towards Dr Busuttil unselfishly giving up his seat as an MEP in order to lead the PN after its historic 2013 defeat.

The PN leader had a mountain of a task to perform, having inherited a party in disarray and in a sorry financial situation, Mr Grech observes.

Nevertheless, he managed to turn this around together with a team of dedicated people.

He injected new enthusiasm in the party, which came to fruition when the Panama Papers scandal broke out.

Mr Grech said the scandal led to Dr Busuttil becoming a relentless anti-corruption campaigner, who refused to give up.

“He was a crusader in this respect. During his farewell speech on Friday, he said he would continue to pursue this anti-corruption drive till the very end. This sets the party on a high moral plane”.

While saying his leadership was open to all, Mr Grech faults Dr Busuttil for at times failing to consult his peers and closest advisors enough.

He points at the alliance with PD and his stands on certain positions as gay marriages as two such examples.

“On the whole I would judge him positively. He certainly gave his all to the party, working tirelessly and relentlessly.”

‘He put the PN’s finances in order’

Michael Falzon

Former PN MP

Mr Falzon credits Dr Busuttil for putting the big financial mess he inherited in 2013 in order.

Looking back at his policies, however, Mr Falzon takes the pragmatic view that in politics, success is measured in votes.

He said a good leader was someone who inspired hope for a better life.

“When a vote has to decide to go for a change in government, he has to be persuaded he will be better off than he is. I do not think Busuttil succeeded there.

“I am not saying his clarion call [against corruption] was not a just one”.

‘Anti-corruption drive was right thing to do’

Arnold Cassola

Former AD chairman

Prof. Cassola commends Dr Busuttil for his relentless drive against corruption, which he says was hampered by skeletons within the PN’s closet.

Alleged corruption by high-level officials like Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were topics which needed to be debated, and this debate could not stop because of Labour’s election win, Prof. Cassola said.

Prof. Cassola hailed the PN leader’s soft-spoken, continental approach to politics.

“He was not a rabble-rouser, which was good. It is a pity that he is the first PN leader since World War II not to be elected as Prime Minister”.

While praising Dr Busuttil’s stance against corruption, he says the PN leader failed to tackle various instances of sleaze within his own party.

He mentioned accusations of illegal party financing by the dB Group, Mario de Marco’s role as dB’s lawyer and money-laundering allegations about a company linked to Beppe Fenech Adami as examples where Dr Busuttil should have got his own house in order.

‘All Maltese should thank him for his contribution’

Desmond Zammit Marmara

Labour councilor and political commentator

Mr Zammit Marmara believes Dr Busuttil was faced with a herculean task when he became PN leader.

Coming off the back of a “humiliating” 2013 election defeat, internal dissent and financial ruin, Mr Zammit Marmara says Dr Busuttil must be given credit for stabilising the PN’s finances and, to a certain extent, unifying the party, despite the continued inherent tension between the conservative and liberal wings.

The Labour councillor also praised Dr Busuttil for bringing back motivation and enthusiasm within the PN fold.

He argued that Dr Busuttil’s failings were more as an Opposition leader, rather than as the PN’s leader. Under his leadership, the PN became too “negative” in its approach.

This led to a situation where the Nationalists unwittingly created the perception that they were more interested in undermining the government rather than in being a constructive, critical Opposition.

“On the other hand, Dr Busuttil’s insistence on high standards of good governance was something very positive and commendable.”

Turning to the 2017 election campaign, Mr Zammit Marmara points to the “highly controversial” decision to unite in a coalition with the PD as being one of Dr Busuttil’scrucial mistakes.

Too much focus was put on government corruption, without promoting the rest of the PN’s electoral position, he added.

Partisanship aside, Mr Zammit Marmara contended that all Maltese should thank Dr Busuttil for his contribution to the further development and progress of Maltese politics.

‘He let himself get carried away with bad advice’

Simon Mercieca

Historian and author of PN’s 2013 election defeat report

The 2017 election was there for the taking by the PN, Dr Mercieca says.

Dr Mercieca says that while Simon Busuttil was the best contestant for the leadership post, he let himself get carried away with bad political advice which ruined his political persona.

He said the worst mistakes were either in the choice of certain individuals or else in the weakness shown to implement the necessary administrative reforms needed within the PN.

Dr Mercieca says the former leader misread the political situation, and on various occasions let others dictate his agenda rather than, as a leader, setting the agenda of his own party.

“I was one of those who strongly believed, and still believe, that the PN could have won the 2017 general election if it had a proper strategy and decent support from its own people, which it lacked,” Dr Mercieca said.