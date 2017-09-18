Hermann Schiavone rules himself out of PN deputy leadership races

Hermann Schiavone, the first MP to back Adrian Delia's bid for the PN leadership, has ruled himself out of the race to become PN deputy leader.

Mr Schiavone was elected to parliament for the first time in June.

In a Facebook post this morning, he thanked those who had urged him to contest the post or other posts within the Nationalist Party's administration but said he would seek none.

"I have no personal ambitions. My only ambition is to see the PN gain strength and Adrian continue to win the people's hearts," he wrote.

He said it was his wish to see more young people as well as supporters of the other candidates in the leadership race fill the PN posts, in the interests of party unity.

He said he would serve the new PN leader in the manner Dr Delia saw fit.

The PN will choose the new deputy leaders under the same procedure used to elect the leader, with the final say given to the party members.

MPs David Agius and Robert Arrigo have so far announced they will run for deputy leader. Kristy Debono has said she is seriously considering running for the post of deputy leader for parliamentary affairs. Claudio Grech and incumbent Beppe Fenech Adami have not ruled themselves out.

Last week Dr Fenech Adami visited workers preparing the PN's stands for the Independence celebrations on the Granaries. He said the work would continue and "I will be there".

Chris Said, who lost to Dr Delia in the run for the top post, has not declared his intentions.

The deputy leaders' election will be held in October and will then be followed by the election of the members of the administration. MEP David Casa has already declared his intention to become secretary-general.