Fiat 500 celebrates its 60th birthday
Fiat’s iconic 500 car yesterday marked its 60th anniversary, with various models from the past six decades on show at Tigné Point.
The event, held at the shopping mall during the morning hours, saw some 40 models lined up with those who attended having the opportunity to view the different and colourful cars up close.
Over the years, the Fiat 500 has become one of the most recognised modern motoring icons, reflecting the different periods of Italy’s history. It is also considered a worldwide ambassador for the country.
The car’s design and elegance has often inspired artists, who responded with exclusive and sporty interpretations of the unique model.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.