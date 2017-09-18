Advert
Monday, September 18, 2017

Fiat 500 celebrates its 60th birthday

Those who attended the Fiat 500 model display at Tigné Point yesterday had the opportunity to view the different cars up close. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Fiat’s iconic 500 car yesterday marked its 60th anniversary, with various models from the past six decades on show at Tigné Point.

The event, held at the shopping mall during the morning hours, saw some 40 models lined up with those who attended having the opportunity to view the different and colourful cars up close.

Over the years, the Fiat 500 has become one of the most recognised modern motoring icons, reflecting the different periods of Italy’s history. It is also considered a worldwide ambassador for the country.

The car’s design and elegance has often inspired artists, who responded with exclusive and sporty interpretations of the unique model.

