Watch: Busuttil hands Delia the 'keys of responsibility'

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Simon Busuttil symbolically handed over the keys of his office to his successor Adrian Delia at PN headquarters today.

In a brief ceremony, he again congratulated the new PN leader and said he was handing him the "keys of responsibility".

He said leading the PN was an honour and a privilege, but also a heavy responsibility, more so in these difficult times when Malta had a government eroded by corruption. Just this morning, he observed, the PN continued its struggle just to have a criminal investigation launched on matters which were already proved.

Dr Delia thanked Dr Busuttil, describing him as a friend and colleague. He said he was assuming his responsibility with humility and looked forward to being of service to the people, the country, and the party.

Dr Busuttil remains leader of the opposition until Dr Delia takes up a seat in parliament. It is still not yet known who of the MPs is willing to give up his seat.