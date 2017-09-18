80 BMWs used for the EU presidency to be auctioned on Wednesday

40 BMW cars used during Malta's EU presidency events will go under the hammer on Wednesday to raise funds for the Community Chest Fund.

BMW and Muscats Motors, its official dealer in Malta, had provided 40 BMW ‘5 Series’ and 40 BMW ‘4 Series' Gran Coupe cars for all the six months of the EU presidency. The cars will now be auctioned, with the proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The cars are on show today and tomorrow at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, from noon to 8pm.

The auction will start on Wednesday at 6pm.

The brochure, which includes information about the auction, can be viewed here.