Advert
Monday, September 18, 2017, 16:05 by Sarah Carabott

35 patients to benefit from new free cancer drug

700 stroke patients being treated at St Luke's Hospital.

The stroke unit at St Luke's Hospital is treating 700 patients.

The stroke unit at St Luke's Hospital is treating 700 patients.

Another 35 cancer patients will start receiving medicinal treatment for free, Health Minister Chris Fearne said this afternoon.

Enlisting achievements within the health sector since the June election, Dr Fearne said the medicine, called Bevicumab for cervix cancer patients, has joined other medicines that the government is providing for free to cancer patients.

So far, there are three other such medicines on the state's formulary, including one that benefits around 300 bladder cancer patients, and two others that treat leukaemia and prostate cancer patients.

Specialised treatment is being provided [at St Luke's Hospital] to 700 stroke patients.

Dr Fearne noted that the first 100 days were no honeymoon for the health sector.

Work will kick off in October on the new health centre in Kirkop, while the ‘design and build’ tender for the Paola regional hub will open tomorrow, he said. This €26 million investment tender will close in two months and the adjudication process will kick off later this year or at the beginning of the next.

Dr Fearne also referred to the refurbishment of part of St Luke’s Hospital, which is now hosting a stroke unit. In collaboration with Vitals Global Healthcare, specialised treatment is being provided there to 700 stroke patients.

Meanwhile, the state has also invested in human resources, employing 116 new doctors and 159 nurses over the past three months, while a call has also been launched for allied care workers.

By the end of this year all patients who depend on insulin will be eligible for free diabetes testing strips

When it comes to treatment, by the end of this year all patients who depend on insulin will be eligible for free diabetes testing strips. These strips will start being distributed to all diabetes patients (including those who do not take insulin) by the end of next year so that all diabetes patients in Malta can monitor their sugar levels.

Dr Fearne also spoke of new thyroid screening, which has so far benefitted 1,000 new-borns out of the average of 4,500 babies that are born every year.

The minister noted that this and other investment was already showing positive results, with the weekly peer-reviewed medical journal Lancet placing Malta eighth out of 188 countries in its global index.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Adrian Delia is the PN's new leader

  2. 'Enter the sleazy and the criminals'...

  3. Watch: Panama Papers investigation...

  4. Watch - The fight against corruption...

  5. Watch: Busuttil hands Delia the 'keys of...

  6. Konrad Mizzi's threat to shut down Air...

  7. Watch: Joseph Muscat to invite Delia for...

  8. Six challenges Adrian Delia will face as...

  9. How will history judge Simon Busuttil?

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed