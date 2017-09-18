Love, light and life as sustainable festival gets underway

Camping at the festival is a unique experience.

Malta's most sustainable not-for-profit festival began today with a yoga session in the shade of trees sheltering headlands between Golden Bay and Għajn Tuffieħa beach.

The 2017 edition of The Bubble Festival will run for a full week all the way through to Sunday night, and a jam-packed timetable of events means festivalgoers are spoilt for choice.

From workshops about deep ecology to massage sessions, introductions to permaculture and free diving to live music and poetry readings, organisers have worked around the clock to ensure patrons are kept entertained throughout.

The Bubble Festival began as the brainchild of event organiser Duncan Fenech and has steadily grown into a festival worthy of the 'sustainable' monicker.

Last year, organisers raised more than €8,000 for charitable causes and ensured that not a single kilogramme of refuse ended up in a landfill. This year, they're aiming to beat that fundraising figure and crank their green credentials up a notch.

Among the festival's growing fanbase is Environment Minister Jose' Herrera, who told the press that “The Bubble provides the public with the opportunity to enjoy one of Malta’s most beautiful natural locations and to really connect with nature whilst learning about ways to live more sustainably.”

Events will run every day from 9am through to midnight, withday tickets on sale and plenty of camping space available for the more rugged festivalgoer. Those who want to experience waking up right along Malta's stunning west coast but aren't equipped to camp can have a luxury tent pitched for them by organisers.

For tickets and a timetable of events, visit The Bubble Festival website or Facebook page.