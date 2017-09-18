Passengers’ baggage

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Without trying to distract from the announcement by Ryanair’s CCO, David O’Brien, that Malta will be linked with 12 more routes from next April, one wonders why no prominence was given at the same time to the airline’s new policy regarding carry-on luggage, as reported in the UK press this past weekend.

According to these reports, as from November 1, unless they pay £5/€6 for priority boarding, Ryanair passengers will have to hand over any cabin luggage at the boarding gate. Presently, the airline allows passengers to take on board one case, measuring 55cm x 40cm x 20cm, and one smaller bag, say, a handbag or laptop case.

Now, unless the priority booking charge has been paid, only the smaller bag will be allowed in the cabin. The airline stated that this will reduce delays by eliminating the scramble to find space in overhead lockers. What a way to induce passengers to pay for priority boarding and, thus, increase Ryanair’s income?